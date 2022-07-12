Oklahoma City police are investigating three gun-related homicides

Oklahoma City police are investigating three early-July homicides.

The number of homicides recorded this year in Oklahoma City has risen to 42 after a man was found dead on his porch Monday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the gun death of 53-year-old Antonio Hardimon, as well as a fatal domestic shooting between brothers Thursday and the death of a man police say suffered a gunshot wound while stealing a vehicle on July 3. Suspects have been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder in each case.

Hardimon was found dead on his porch from a gunshot wound Monday morning, according to police. Rosie Walker, 62, was found inside the home with a gunshot wound in the arm. Police interviewed and arrested Frenadreus Walker, 35, after locating him in a nearby apartment.

Police investigating five homicides from July 4 weekend

The news of the July 3 killing of Rickie Clark, 35, makes for five homicide investigations from the July 4 weekend. Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said he doesn't think the holiday played into the number of homicides that weekend.

"Sometimes there are more homicides that happen than other times, there's really no rhyme or reason to it," Quirk said.

Police reported Clark was shot by William French, 33, after stealing French's vehicle. Shortly after, Clark was involved in a multivehicle crash. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. French was interviewed and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.

On Thursday, Eric Butler, 51, was arrested in the fatal shooting of his brother Otis Butler, 48.

Quirk said each investigation remains in the early stages, and anyone with information can call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City homicides in 2022 rise to 42 after recent shootings