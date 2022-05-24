Oklahoma City police investigation underway in fatal shooting of man on horseback

An Oklahoma City police car is used to block traffic in January. The department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday, the city's 29th homicide of the year.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating Sunday's fatal shooting of a man on horseback, the city's 29th homicide of the year.

Police received a call just before 9 p.m. and responded to NE 41 and Lenox Avenue in Oklahoma City. The victim, identified as Laneko McMahan, already had been taken by private vehicle to a Midwest City hospital.

McMahan, who was shot while riding a horse near the intersection, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Monday they are still investigating and had not arrested any suspects.

