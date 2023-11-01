Oklahoma City Police search for possible armed suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect they believe may be armed.

Officials say an argument began between neighbors near Indian Meridian between SE 89th and SE 104th. When officers arrived, the suspect fled and is believed to be in a wooded area nearby.

Authorities say the suspect may be armed and the area has been blocked off as the search continues.

No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.