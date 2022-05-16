Oklahoma City police shoot man they say was aiming weapon at helicopter

An attempt by police to execute a search and arrest warrant for explosives at a southeast Oklahoma City home Friday escalated into a shooting after the resident aimed a weapon at a helicopter, officers say.

Police are investigating after a search for possible explosives in southeast Oklahoma City led to an officer-involved shooting Friday.

About 4:30 p.m., an Oklahoma City police bomb squad and tactical unit were serving a search and arrest warrant at a house near Haley Drive and S Choctaw Road.

Police said as officers moved onto the property, Darren Solomon, 51, stepped out of the residence, carrying what appeared to be a handgun. Officers said Solomon pointed the gun at a police helicopter circling overhead, after which officers shot Solomon. Investigators later discovered the gun Solomon had was actually an air-powered pellet gun that closely resembled a real firearm.

Solomon’s condition was not known Monday afternoon, but police said he remained at OU Medical Center.

“He was going into surgery (Monday),” police Sgt. Gary Knight said. “He was having yet another surgery, but he’s still alive.”

Officers said they uncovered “materials consistent with the manufacture of improvised explosive devices” on the property, although details of the materials were not made available.

The officers who shot Solomon, Sgts. Michael Pribble and Trevor Wauters, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

It is not known how many bullets struck Solomon or what other charges he may face, but police said the warrant pertained to two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device and one count of manufacturing an explosive device.

