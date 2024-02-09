Oklahoma City receives $7.1 million federal grant for homelessness initiatives

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it has awarded Oklahoma City a $7.1 million grant to aid the city’s homelessness programs.

HUD Regional Administrator Candace Valenzuela presented the $7.1 million check — $2.4 million more than last year’s award — to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt at City Hall late Thursday morning.

“It’s no secret that Americans are facing unprecedented difficulty when it comes to housing,” Valenzuela said. “We have a challenging rental market, we’ve had expiring pandemic-era housing programs, and we had an increase in people experiencing homelessness for the first time that contributed to an overall national increase in homelessness, reflected in the data collected from our 2023 Point In Time Count.”

Last year, an estimated 650,000 people were classified as homeless nationwide, which Valenzuela said was a 12% increase from the previous year. But she also said Oklahoma City had, in comparison, managed to “buck the trend,” with an increase of about 6% since 2022.

“While we acknowledge that slight increase, we can also say that the homeless issue is relatively stable in Oklahoma City,” Valenzuela said.

From left, Erin Goodin, executive director at City Rescue Mission; Angela Wernke, with Hope Community Services; Aubrey McDermid, assistant city manager, with Oklahoma City, Mayor David Holt; and HUD Regional Administrator Candace Valenzuela hold a check from HUD to Oklahoma City for $7.1 million during a news conference Thursday in Oklahoma City. The grant will help provide permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

How many people experience homelessness in Oklahoma City?

According to 2023 data, roughly 1,400 people experience chronic homelessness on any given night in Oklahoma City, with about 500 sleeping outside. In his remarks on Thursday, Holt also acknowledged the statistic but argued that the city’s selection for the competitive grant was an affirmation of its work to address homelessness over the past six years.

“This issue won’t go away — it will only get more challenging, but I do feel like this community is being very proactive to try and stay ahead,” Holt said.

“It’s very heartening to think that, in our community, I don’t feel like this issue has been demonized or polarized,” the mayor added. “It seems like all reasonable people that are part of the governance and leadership and influence of this community have really stood shoulder-to-shoulder and followed a tried and true and proven path to success. And I think with this support financially, we’ll be able to stay on that path.”

Mayor David Holt talks about a $7.1 million HUD grant given to Oklahoma City during a news conference Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The largest allocation of the grant, about $5 million, is expected to be dispersed among the Homeless Alliance, City Care, Mental Health Association, HeartLine and Community Enhancement Corporation.

About $1.4 million in funding also will go toward the city’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, and an estimated $1 million will go to HOPE Community Services and City Rescue Mission for additional housing support.

“We understand that housing is the answer to homelessness. Over the last year, we have helped obtain and sustain housing for more than 250 individuals that were experiencing homelessness,” said Angela Wernke, community living program director for HOPE Community Services. “We’re grateful to partner with HUD and the city of Oklahoma City in this important work and appreciate their trust and hope to continue providing evidence-based practices and support from our housing programs.”

Erin Goodin, CEO of City Rescue Mission, talks about a $7.1 Million HUD grant given to Oklahoma City during a press conference in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The HUD grant will provide permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

'This project is more than just financial support'

Erin Goodin, CEO of City Rescue Mission, highlighted the nonprofit’s need for additional funding, saying that a 200% surge of families with children had been seeking City Rescue Mission’s assistance in just the past two years. A rapid rehousing initiative by the nonprofit is attempting to provide short-term rental assistance, case management services and access to wraparound resources for affected families.

“This project is more than just financial support. It’s a lifeline for our families facing homelessness, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and with hope.” Goodin said. “Your investment in this project will make a visible improvement in the lives of countless families, providing them with the support they need to overcome adversity and build a better future.”

The nonprofits were already partners with the city’s Key to Home Partnership, a public-private collaboration among more than 40 local agencies with the goal of reducing chronic homelessness by 75% before the end of 2025.

“These funds will help OKC expand our capacity at a time when we are making significant and rapid system refinements through the Key to Home Partnership,” said Jamie Caves, communications manager for the partnership. “The allocation of additional funds to OKC tells us we are on the right track.”

HUD Regional Administrator Candace Valenzuela talks about a $7.1 million HUD grant given to Oklahoma City during a news conference on Thursday.

Federal HUD funding is the largest source of homelessness aid the city receives every year. For Valenzuela, awarding the grants holds great personal significance because she experienced homelessness as a child.

“Somehow, defying all reasonable expectations, from a little girl who once lived in a kiddie pool outside of Texaco, to a White House appointee for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I’ve come full circle,” Valenzuela said. “I started at one end of the process and found myself returning in a position of leadership to help in the same efforts that helped my family.

“In Oklahoma City, we know that you’re going to continue to help veterans, you’re going to continue to help families, you’re going to continue to help youth find housing or avoid homelessness altogether,” she added. “We know at HUD that you’re going to put this to good use and you’re going to help change and save lives.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC receives $7.1 million grant from HUD to tackle homelessness