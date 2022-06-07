Oklahoma City school board member steps down, new member to be appointed

District 3 representative Carrie Coppernoll-Jacobs submitted her resignation from the Oklahoma City Board of Education. She attended her final board meeting Monday after six years on the school board.

Six years on the Oklahoma City Board of Education came to an end Monday for one of the board's longest-sitting members.

District 3 representative Carrie Coppernoll-Jacobs tendered her resignation, effective Tuesday, and attended her final school board meeting Monday evening.

In a tearful address, Coppernoll-Jacobs said family demands prompted her to move out of District 3.

“All kids deserve our best," she said. "Lately I’ve not been able to give my best. I’m blessed with an incredible family and a wonderful partner, and life has thrown some serious challenges our way in recent months."

The board is expected to appoint someone to the vacant seat by Aug. 5 with a majority vote of the remaining seven members. Candidates have until June 21 to submit applications for the position.

The appointee would fill the unfinished term until 2024, when the seat is up for election next.

District 3 covers Northwest Classen High School, Taft Middle School and six elementary schools in northwest and southwest Oklahoma City.

Elected in 2016, Coppernoll-Jacobs and Chairperson Paula Lewis were the second-longest tenured members still on the school board, behind southwest Oklahoma City representative Gloria Torres.

Until April, Ruth Veales was the board's longest-serving member. She chose not to run for re-election this year after 12 years in office.

Mark Mann, Paula Lewis and Sean McDaniel during the Oklahoma City Public School Board meeting Monday, April 12, 2021.

Coppernoll-Jacobs' tenure intersected with a decisive period for OKCPS that involved the passage of the district's first equity policy in 2017, the 2019 school consolidation plan Pathway to Greatness, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2018 hiring of Sean McDaniel, now one of the district's two longest-serving superintendents of the past 22 years.

She led the board's Operations Committee that helped set the foundation for Pathway to Greatness.

The board overhauled its rulebooks with Coppernoll-Jacobs as the head of its Policies Committee, including the recent elimination of school uniforms for middle and high schools and a landmark Nondiscrimination Policy that included language protecting individuals' "gender identity or expression."

When it comes to affirming students, "Carrie's the first one there every single time," Lewis said.

The Oklahoma City Public School administration building is seen in Oklahoma City.

A mother of two OKCPS students, Coppernoll-Jacobs started her career as a reporter and columnist at The Oklahoman.

She earned an alternative certification to teach journalism and English and taught for two years at Putnam City North High School. She now works in communications and digital marketing.

“I have truly loved and cared about doing this job well, and I hope I have done right by my community,” she said.

