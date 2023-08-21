Oklahoma City woman dies in car crash on U.S. 285 south of Santa Fe

Aug. 21—One woman is dead and several are hospitalized after a car crash Sunday afternoon that occurred on U.S. 285 north of Clines Corners when, police say, a driver attempting to pass a vehicle hit an oncoming truck head-on.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident, the agency said in a news release, but police believe seat belts were used properly and alcohol was not a determining factor.

Leticia Lancaster-Valois, 66, of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

Lancaster-Valois was a passenger in a Lexus that was being driven south on U.S. 285, the release states. The driver of the Lexus tried to pass another vehicle and hit a Ford F-150 pickup head-on in the northbound lane.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. A car behind the pickup also was involved in the crash, according to police.

All other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital, the release states, but "their conditions are unknown."