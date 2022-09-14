Oklahoma City woman's 2019 death tied to mother's murder in 1999

An Oklahoma City woman's 2019 death has been ruled a homicide after it was determined she died from complications from her mother's murder in 1999.

Homicide investigators have ruled an Oklahoma City woman's 2019 death a homicide after determining she died due to complications stemming from her mother's murder in 1999. Now, the two men serving time for that murder could face additional charges.

Kasiah Scott, who was delivered Nov. 15, 1999, via an emergency cesarean section at a hospital after her mother died, had turned 20 years old just days before she died Nov. 23, 2019, at The Children’s Center in Bethany, Oklahoma City police said Monday.

Kasiah, who weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces when she was born, was moved to the Bethany hospital 26 days later as a comatose patient living on life support.

Last month, the cause of Kasiah's death was identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office as homicide due to complications connected to the stabbing of her mother more than two decades ago, police said.

James Patrick Lesley Jr., 47, and Ricardo Virgo Blonner, 46, remain in prison after convictions in the murder of Kasiah's mother, Danielle Nicole Scott, who was 19 years old at the time. Danielle was eight months pregnant when her throat was slit as she was attacked.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater's office could file additional murder charges against both men based on criminal probable cause affidavits Oklahoma City detectives are preparing. Prater did not return a call asking for a comment on Tuesday.

What we know about the two convicted men

Lesley, who according to authorities is serving time at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, is serving a sentence of life in prison with a chance to be paroled for killing Danielle Scott.

A jury that found him guilty of the attack-related charges also recommended sentences of 16 years for attacking Kasiah, 20 years for slitting the throat of Calvin Ray Elliot Jr., Danielle's fiancé and Kasiah's father, and 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors had asked the jury to hand down a death sentence to Lesley because of Danielle's death. Elliot survived the attack at 4704 Sunnyview Drive.

After Lesley's sentencing, Sharon Scott, Danielle's mother, said she had hoped for a harsher penalty.

"That was my child. That was my granddaughter. She might as well be dead. She has no quality of life," she told The Oklahoman at the time.

"I think if the jurors thought more about if it was their daughter or their granddaughter or their mother, they would have come to a different verdict. God is good and we'll take one day at a time."

On March 15, 2006, Blonner was sentenced to life in prison without parole for Danielle's death.

The jury in that case also found Blonner, who is incarcerated at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, guilty on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Blonner appealed his convictions without success.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City woman's death tied to mother's murder 22 years ago