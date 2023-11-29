Oklahoma City's first permanent winter shelter is now open to house 300 during cold months

Clients fill the day shelter Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City during a winter storm.

Oklahoma City's unhoused population now has a new place to stay overnight in the winter months.

The Homeless Alliance recently opened its permanent winter shelter at 501 N Indiana, just two blocks from its Day Shelter.

"Between the two shelters, we will have 24-hour coverage, ensuring that our neighbors experiencing homelessness always have a safe place to rest," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Who can stay at the new OKC Winter Shelter?

The shelter can house 300 individuals and their pets. It's a low-barrier shelter, meaning guests will not need a form of identification or enroll in a program.

Those staying at the overnight shelter will have access to restrooms, water, snacks, blankets, gloves, hats, hand warmer packets, socks and indoor cart storage.

Because of the shelter's low-barrier nature, it's not suitable for families, Homeless Alliance spokesperson Taylor Self said. For families who do come seeking shelter, staff will work with City Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army to find space for them, Self said.

How long is the new OKC Winter Shelter open?

The new shelter is open 7 days a week, from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the end of March.

After that, the building will be used for donation sorting or any other projects needing space that arise throughout the year.

How to help the OKC Homeless Alliance this winter

A list of donation and supply needs are available on the Homeless Alliance's website.

Some of the organization's most urgent needs are pants, especially men's jeans and sweatpants, and coats.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Homeless Alliance opens new overnight winter shelter