Oklahoma college student discovers new dinosaur species

A rendering of the newly discovered dinosaur species, the Eoneophron infernalis, discovered by Kyle Atkins-Weltman.

An Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences student became the first student researcher to discover, describe and name a new dinosaur species.

Kyle Atkins-Weltman, an anatomy and vertebrate paleontology Ph.D. student, named the new dinosaur Eoneophron infernalis, which translates to "Pharaoh’s dawn chicken from hell," according to an OSU press release. The name comes from the dinosaur species Anzu wyliei, which was what Atkins-Weltman originally thought the fossils he was studying belonged to. The Anzu wyliei was described as a "chicken from hell" when it was discovered.

The Eoneophrom weighed an estimated 150 to 160 pounds, standing about 3 feet tall at the hip, according to the release.

“It was a very bird-like dinosaur. It had a toothless beak and a relatively short tail. It’s hard to tell its diet because of the toothless beak,” Atkins-Weltman said. “It definitely had feathers. It was covered in feathers and had wings.”

More: This 300-million-year-old fossilized skin found in Oklahoma is the oldest in the world

The fossils were found in the Hell Creek Formation spanning parts of Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota, according to the release.

Kyle Atkins-Weltman, an anatomy and vertebrate paleontology Ph.D. student at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences who discovered a new dinosaur species.

Atkins-Weltman turned to several researchers for their help and expertise when it looked like the fossils didn't belong to an Anzu, including Holly Woodward Ballard, an OSU-CHS anatomy professor, who helped Atkins-Weltman determine he discovered a new species.

“It was really thrilling. Based on the work and research I do, I never thought I would be someone to discover a new dinosaur species,” Atkins-Weltman said.

In the release, Snively said he was thrilled to help Atkins-Weltman discover a new dinosaur.

“OSU-CHS attracts amazing graduate students through our anatomy and vertebrate paleontology track and Kyle is an inspiring pioneer,” Snively said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State University student discovers new dinosaur species