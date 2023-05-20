Oklahoma could see budget agreement early next week

With just one week left in its 2023 session and an entire state budget to write, the Oklahoma Legislature gave final approval Friday to an education policy built around $155 million worth of tax credits for parents who send their children to private school.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is likely to sign the package next week. And it will be a busy week.

House and Senate leadership need to introduce budget bills by Tuesday if they want to avoid coming back to the state Capitol after Memorial Day.

The political tug-of-war over how to craft the private school tax credit policy seriously delayed other work this year, particularly on the state budget. As the mandatory May 26 adjournment ticked closer, it became clear that a budget wouldn't be finalized until nearly the last minute.

More: 3 takeaways from this week's news conference with Gov. Kevin Stitt

That created several problems, one of which is that lawmakers can't override a veto if they've already gone home for the year. They've worked around this problem by launching a separate "special" session that has no adjournment deadline, meaning they could return to the Capitol for override votes after May 26.

Budget bills will be heard in special session next week while the final week of the regular session is in progress.

"I don't really have any priorities except lower taxes and smaller government, so if we had a flat budget, I'd be happy with that," Stitt said Friday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt meets with legislative leaders during a press conference announcing the education package, which includes a tax credit for private school attendance.

Are income and grocery sales tax cuts still possible?

Cutting income and grocery sales taxes were a core piece of Stitt's legislative agenda, but it's not clear whether any of those proposals will reach the finish line. In recent discussions, negotiators have considered whether to cut the income tax rate by 0.25%.

Senate leadership, however, have been consistently lukewarm on tax cuts.

"We've got to make sure that the budget is balanced. Not just this year, but sustainable in the long term," Senate Leader Greg Treat said this week. "So we're not entertaining those tax cuts right now."

Story continues

More: Polls show Oklahomans would prefer a grocery tax cut

But during his weekly news conference on Friday, Stitt remained optimistic lawmakers would find the money to introduce some form of tax cuts.

"I haven't given up hope. And I will always, for Oklahoma, advocate for it," Stitt said. "We're really excited about the education package we put together, but we still have room to do a quarter-of-a-point (income) tax cut."

Votes to override vetoed legislation also are expected in the final week. Stitt has vetoed more than 40 bills, including 20 Senate bills he rejected as retribution for the Senate not adopting his tax cut and education plans in April.

Funding bills head to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for signing

Lawmakers did make progress on approving additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which are pandemic-era federal stimulus funds. The latest 11 appropriation bills sent to the governor's desk this week tops $121 million for the following projects:

More: OK Senate leader offers hope OETA will be funded despite Stitt veto controversy

Creation of grant programs to improve water infrastructure: $28,183,434

Creation of higher education grant programs to bolster Oklahoma's health care workforce: $18,585,790

Appropriation to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services: $18,460,000

Funding a grant program that supports the availability of, and access to, affordable and nutritious food: $12,802,993

Creation of a revolving fund for ARPA funds: $11,700,000

Administrative costs of managing ARPA Funds: $10,504,000

Appropriation to the Oklahoma Arts Council: $10,000,000

For construction of facilities that provide housing to families and children undergoing long-term medical treatment: $6,000,000

Appropriation to the Oklahoma Military Department for construction of a holistic health and fitness center for service members and first responders, and for other projects: $4,205,000

Stimulus appropriation to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to support air and space museums: $600,000

Appropriation to the Legislative Service Bureau for administration of ARPA requirements: $496,000

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Legislature could come to budget agreement in final week