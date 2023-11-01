Oklahoma County has 2nd most death row exonerations in the US. Who are the 11 people freed?

Razor wire tops a wall at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy in this 2014 file photo.

After 48 years in the Oklahoma prison system for a murder he has always claimed he did not commit, Glynn Simmons is considered the longest-served wrongful conviction in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

But Simmons was not the first in the state to see his lengthy wrongful conviction overturned. Oklahoma County, where Simmons was convicted, is now tied with Cuyahoga County in Ohio and Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania for the second-most death row exonerations of counties in the U.S., according to the Death Penalty Information Center — with Cook County, Illinois, being the highest.

Six of Oklahoma's overturned death row convictions originated in Oklahoma County. Counties with high numbers of wrongful convictions show patterns of systemic misconduct by police and prosecutors.

Researchers also argued race has played a role: Black people comprise just 8% of Oklahoma's population, but account for nearly one-third of the state's death sentences and executions. And the likelihood that a person charged with murdering a white female would be sent to death row in Oklahoma is also 10 times greater than if the victim were a minority male, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The 11 people considered "exonerated" from Oklahoma's death row spent a combined 145 years wrongly imprisoned. More than half of the former convicts have sought financial compensation for time wrongfully served, and Oklahoma taxpayers have paid recompense to at least 5 of them, with some settlements amounting to millions of dollars.

What constitutes an exoneration varies from state to state, but the National Registry of Exonerations considers convictions that have been vacated and dismissed as exonerations. Here are quick overviews of 11 cases in Oklahoma that would fit that definition, according to the Death Penalty Information Center:

Glynn Simmons

Glynn Simmons, a former death row inmate recently released after 48 years in prison, attends a press conference in front of the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Convicted 1975; sentence dismissed: 2023

Age when convicted: 22

Race: Black

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: Murder of liquor store clerk Carolyn Sue Rogers during 1974 robbery in Edmond

Reason for release: Freed due to the withholding of exculpatory evidence, inadequate legal defense concerns, and alleged mistaken eyewitness identification. Oklahoma County DA Vicki Behenna has objected to characterizing the dismissal of Simmons' conviction as an exoneration, claiming her office only could not prove the case against Simmons "beyond a reasonable doubt" and that an eyewitness would not recant her testimony.

Charles Giddens

Convicted: 1978; sentence dismissed: 1981

Age when convicted: 18

Race: Black

Court: McCurtain County

Crime: Murder of Buelah Fay Tapley during grocery store robbery in 1977 just south of Idabel.

Reason for release: Freed due to insufficient evidence tying him to the crime. Some capital punishment supporters have pointed out that, while the evidence in Giddens' case was not enough to prove guilt, he was not technically acquitted.

Clifford Bowen

Convicted : 1981; sentence overturned: 1986

Age when convicted: 49

Race: White

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: Murder of three men at a pool outside an Oklahoma City hotel in 1980.

Reason for release: Freed due to mistaken eyewitness identification, withholding of exculpatory evidence, and misconduct from officials. The case was especially notable for involving highly-controversial Oklahoma County District Attorney Bob Macy, known for his aggressive pursuit of the death penalty.

Robert Lee Miller, Jr.

Citizens protest in favor of Robert Lee Miller Jr in this 1998 photo taken on the south steps of the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Convicted : 1988; sentence overturned : 1998

Age when convicted: 27

Race: Black

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: The rapes and murders of 83-year old Anna Laura Fowler in 1986 and 90-year-old Zelma Cutler in 1987.

Reason for release: Freed due to DNA testing of semen evidence excluding Miller as a source, along with false confession, false accusations, perjury and misleading forensic evidence. The case relied heavily on the testimony of disgraced police chemist Joyce Gilchrest, who was fired in 2001 for numerous cases of misconduct. Oklahoma City later paid Miller $2 million to settle a lawsuit.

Richard Jones

Convicted: 1983; acquitted : 1988

Age when released: 29

Race: Black

Court: Grady and Caddo counties

Crime: Murder of B. Charles Keene, whose body had been discovered in the Washita River.

Reason for release: Retried due to misconduct from officials and found innocent.

Yancy Douglas

Convicted: 1995; sentence vacated: 2009

Age when convicted: 19

Race: Black

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Shauna Farrow in 1993.

Reason for release: Freed after a key witness revealed coercion of false accusations and other misconduct by police. Douglas later sued and settled for $1 million.

Paris Powell

Paris Powell, another death row survivor, at a Sept. 20, 2023 press conference outside the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Convicted : 1997; sentence vacated: 2009

Age when convicted: 19

Race: Black

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Shauna Farrow in 1993. Powell was convicted in the same murder case as Yancy Douglas but tried separately.

Reason for release: Freed after a key witness revealed coercion of false accusations and other misconduct by police. Powell also sued and settled for more than $2 million.

Curtis McCarty

Convicted : 1986; sentence dismissed: 2007

Age when convicted: 20

Race: White

Court: Oklahoma County

Crime: Murder in the rape and strangling of 18-year-old Pamela Kaye Willis

Reason for release: Freed due to DNA testing of semen excluding McCarty as the source. Investigations later determined that police chemist Joyce Gilchrest had offered false and misleading testimony about forensic analysis in the case, and that she had actually destroyed hair evidence in the case. The case also brought then-DA Bob Macy intense criticism for alleged misconduct. A later DA, David Prater, disputed descriptions of McCarty's release as an "exoneration," according to The Frontier, but McCarty did unsuccessfully attempt to sue for monetary damages.

Adolph Munson

Convicted: 1985; acquitted: 1995

Age when convicted: 37

Race: Black

Court: Custer County

Crime: Murder of convenience store clerk Alma Hall in

Reason for acquittal: Acquitted due to mistaken eyewitness identification, false accusations, false testimony from a medical examiner, and withholding of exculpatory evidence by prosecution. Munson was found innocent in 1995 of Hall's murder but returned to prison to continue serving another life sentence for a previous double homicide.

Gregory Wilhoit

Nancy Vollertsen holds up a picture of her brother Greg Wilhoit before a Witness to Innocence presentation at Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene.

Convicted: 1987; acquitted: 1993

Age when convicted: 30

Race: White

Court: Osage and Tulsa counties

Crime: Murder of wife Kathryn Wilhoit in 1985.

Reason for release: Conviction reversed due to misleading forensic evidence and inadequate legal counsel. Along with Ron Williamson, Wilhoit later became a subject of the 2006 nonfiction novel "The Innocent Man" by John Grisham. Wilhoit received $65,000 in compensation from the state, before his death in 2014.

Ronald Keith Williamson

Convicted: 1988; acquitted: 1999

Age when convicted: 29

Race: White

Court: Pontotoc County

Crime: Murder in the 1982 strangulation of 21-year-old Debbie Sue Carter in Ada.

Reason for release: Freed due to DNA testing, false confession, perjury/false accusation, misleading forensic evidence, misconduct from investigators and prosecutors, and inadequate legal defense. Also profiled in Grisham's "The Innocent Man," Williamson and codefendant Dennis Fritz sued the City of Ada and won a combined $500,000. Williamson died in 2004.

