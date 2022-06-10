Oklahoma County approves $111.7 million "essentially flat" budget for upcoming fiscal year

JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
·2 min read
Board of County Commissioners meeting room is pictured in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma County officials approved a $111.7 million "essentially flat" budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Thursday, saying department costs were mostly held constant.

“This is a well-crafted, conservative and fiscally responsible balanced budget which, while rather tight, preserves all public services on which Oklahoma County citizens and businesses currently rely,” County Clerk David B. Hooten said in a news release.

Hooten and the seven other elected county officials on the budget board work to formulate a budget each year, holding a required public hearing before voting to approve the final numbers.

This year, the county's budget remains nearly equal to last year with adjustments made at individual office and department levels.

Decreases primarily will affect the social services department and planning commission. Departments receiving increases include the sheriff's office, juvenile detention, court clerk, county assessor and county election board.

More: Oklahoma City-area home prices rise 3.9% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

David Hooten
The largest portion of the county's budget, about 29% or $32.4 million, will once again go to the jail trust for operating the county jail.

The approved budget also does not include cost-of-living pay increases for non-elected county employees. This will be the first time an adjustment has not been funded in several years.

“While all Budget Board members recognize the negative impact today’s raging price inflation is having on our employees’ take-home wages, and indeed, on the budgets of all area residents, we simply lacked the resources needed to fund a general COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) at this time,” Hooten said.

A review and changes to the budget may occur in September to allow county officials to reassess other departmental needs or unspent funds available from the previous fiscal year's budget.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County officials approve 'flat' budget of $111.7 million

