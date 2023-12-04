Oklahoma County deputies, CLEET officials make bar busts looking for underage drinkers

TechCrunch

Spotify is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, or about 17% of its workforce, in its third round of layoffs this year as the music streaming giant looks to become "both productive and efficient." In a note to employees Monday, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said right-sizing the workforce is crucial for the company to face the "challenges ahead." Spotify employs about 8,800 people and will notify those impacted later in the day.