Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood

An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.

At least one deputy returned fire, but the suspect left the scene in a pickup truck towing a boat. Oklahoma City police said officers found the vehicle a short time later and engaged in a pursuit that continued onto Interstates 35 and 40.

Authorities said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire during the pursuit, which ended at Tinker Air Force Base’s main gate. The suspect surrendered outside the gate and was taken into custody.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials are unsure why the suspect drove to the base.

First responders took the two took an area hospital. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed around 3:50 p.m. that one of the deputies died.

“My deputies are here at the hospital. Just praying for them. Praying for their families,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said before authorities confirmed a deputy died.

Authorities have not released their names.

Police also took the suspect to a hospital to be checked out. Oklahoma City police said they do not believe the suspect was shot, and no one was hit while gunfire was exchanged on the highway.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it will not release the suspect’s name until Tuesday.