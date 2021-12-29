Oklahoma County detention officer arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband into jail

The Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City, Okla on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

A detention officer at the Oklahoma County jail was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the jail.

Reagan Widener, 27, was booked into the jail Tuesday on complaints of distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail, according to the release. Widener, who had worked at the jail since August, was fired, officials said.

Her arrest is the latest incident at the jail, run by a public trust since July 2020, which has faced criticism over poor conditions, safety concerns, inmate deaths and a lack of control by guards. A grand jury was seated in October to investigate the jail's operations.

This photo shows contraband allegedly smuggled into the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July.

Officials stress importance of ending 'flow of contraband into the jail'

During employee searches by the county's Special Investigative Unit, Widener was discovered with an unauthorized cell phone, and in her car investigators found 4.5 grams of marijuana, a loaded handgun and a digital scale, authorities said. Widener admitted to previously receiving $2,000 for bringing in tobacco and packages of unknown drugs to an inmate, according to the jail.

The employee searches were part of ongoing efforts to prevent the smuggling of contraband into the jail, the release said.

"We cannot stress enough how important it is for the safety of detainees and our staff to stop the flow of contraband into the jail," detention center CEO Greg Williams said in the release. "Sadly, a very small number of our employees deliver contraband, and we are making every effort to find and prosecute these people."

In October, the jail announced the arrest of Tkeyah Wallace, a contracted employee with Turnkey Medical, who had smuggled drugs including K2, marijuana, meth and fentanyl, as well as tobacco, tattoo ink and tattoo needles. Investigators also found cell phones and unidentified pills in her car, officials said at the time.

Djuan Fredrick Pettway, 28, was arrested July 19 after allegedly carrying 126 grams of marijuana, 151 grams of loose leaf tobacco, 41 cigarettes and five cell phones into the jail. Earlier that month William Lewis Reece — who in June was convicted of the 1997 killing of Tiffany Johnston — was found with a smuggled pink cellphone.

Two detention officers, Smith Akhigbe, 31, and Keoni Damas, 23, were arrested and fired in February for the smuggling of drugs, cellphones and other contraband into the jail.

