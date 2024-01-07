Oklahoma County helps 400 clear outstanding warrants at event

Organizers of Oklahoma County's latest warrant clearance event already are looking forward to the next one in February.

Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County chief public defender, said county prosecutors, public defenders and court officers from the city of Oklahoma City served nearly 400 people, nearly doubling the number of those they helped during a similar October event.

Persons who showed up to the mid-December event sought to either clear outstanding warrants by getting back on court dockets issued after they missed hearings or by agreeing to pay off owed fines and fees through payment plans set up by court officials.

Josue, of Oklahoma City, came to the event to clear an outstanding warrant he faced after failing to pay a ticket he had been issued for driving a vehicle with a bad headlight that he said he quickly replaced after being stopped.

"Honestly, I don't remember getting the ticket. It was from 2022, they said," he explained as he waited in line to visit with someone to get the matter resolved.

He learned there was a warrant for his arrest after trying to get his license renewed.

While it was taking a little bit of his time to get the issue resolved, Josue wasn't complaining.

"They are moving as fast as they can, given the numbers of people who showed up. It is definitely worth it," he said, adding he also was appreciative participants were being treated to a free lunch from Big Truck Tacos. "This is nice. I appreciate it."

Also waiting in line was Allena, a woman who came to the clearance event after hearing about it from a neighbor.

"I knew I had a traffic ticket I hadn't taken care of, so I decided to come down here and see what they could do for me," she said. "If it will keep me out of jail because I missed my court date, it will be worth it to me."

Josue and Allena did not provide their last names.

Municipal, district judges join court clerks to deal with issue

December's warrant clearance event involved judges from Oklahoma County District Court, a city of Oklahoma City court judge, clerks and other associated personnel.

"When people take accountability for their actions, I think that it encourages them to be able to successfully complete what they have in front of them," said District Court Judge Amy Palumbo. "They will be able to focus on making healthy choices, maintaining gainful employment and being productive members of our community."

District Court Judge Cindy Truong said she had been told more people are making rescheduled court dates after participating in warrant clearance events.

"I think it saves taxpayers money any time that we can get people in and clear a warrant without having them being arrested and held in the county jail," Truong said. "When they are arrested, they can lose their job, lose custody of their kids and even face evictions.

"Being arrested costs them more money, too," she added. "Everybody wins."

The Dec. 15 event helped 397 people, with more than 200 of those waiting when doors to the building where the event was held were opened at 9 a.m., Ravitz said.

An additional six attorneys beyond the six public defenders and two assistant district attorneys already working the event were summoned from Oklahoma County's courthouse later in the day to help handle the crowd, he said.

Beyond that, representatives of Oklahoma County's Diversion Hub, The Education and Employment Ministry and other organizations that provide services to city and county residents also set up tables where clearance participants could learn more about what they offered.

"We are probably pushing 300 right now," Ravitz said at 11 a.m., adding the turnout surprised him.

"We are really helping people. I saw one lady who was facing a prostitution charge, and they were able to work that case out with her," Ravitz said. "She was crying, she was so happy.

"We are able to do a whole lot, for a whole lot of people."

