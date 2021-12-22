Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies during hospitalization

Oklahoma County jail, west of downtown Oklahoma City.

Another Oklahoma County jail inmate has died, according to a release from jail administration.

50-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Lube died at the hospital Wednesday after being hospitalized for about two weeks for pre-existing health-related issues, according to the release.

Lube was booked into the jail on July 8, according to the release. Records show Lube was being held for drug and weapons related charges with a bail set at $300,000.

Lube was hospitalized Dec. 8 for unspecified reasons, according to the jail. Lube's family has been notified and the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death, according to the release.

Lube's death becomes the latest to come out of the Oklahoma County Jail, as criticism of the troubled facility remains high. Another man being housed at the jail died Dec. 13 of unknown causes, according to administration, and a third detainee died Oct. 29 after an apparent suicide attempt.

The replacement of the jail has been proposed and recommended by a number of elected and appointed county officials, including the jail trust which oversees the facility.

