Oklahoma County jail detainee dies Saturday after suffering health issues on Monday

The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is shown on May 11.

An Oklahoma County jail detainee died Saturday in the hospital after a medical emergency, jail officials said.

Corey McMichael is the tenth Oklahoma County jail detainee to die this year in custody.

Jail officials said McMichael complained of health-related issues Monday and was taken to the medical clinic where he was examined and moved to a hospital.

Family was notified and with McMichael, who was 47 when he died Saturday.

Booked into custody Aug. 7, 2021, McMichael was charged with attempted burglary and indecent exposure in November.

McMichael was arrested after a Del City mother caught him in her backyard and disabled him with a baseball bat, authorities said. She beat McMichael until police arrived, shortly after she said he had exposed himself to the woman's teenage daughter through a bedroom window, police said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death, jail officials said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail detainee dies; 10th this year to die in custody