Oklahoma County jail inmate dies at hospital

The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is shown last year.

An Oklahoma County jail inmate died Monday morning at a hospital.

Kenneth J. Parrott, 69, of Oklahoma City, was hospitalized Feb. 18 for significant preexisting medical issues, the jail's director of communications said in a news release.

It was the jail's second death of 2023. Sixteen inmates died last year.

Parrott was arrested Oct. 30 after a transient was shot in the leg from a car in Oklahoma City. He was charged with a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Parrott told police "he had to shoot that guy because he was protecting himself from the Russians," according to a court affidavit.

Parrott "appeared out of touch with reality and did not believe he was human," a police officer reported.

The jail and its health provider were actively working to secure his release on a medical bond, according to the news release. He died before the process could be completed.

The last jail administrator, Greg Williams, resigned in December amid criticism over the high death toll.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Another Oklahoma County jail inmate dies. What we know