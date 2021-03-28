Oklahoma County Jail inmate killed after hostage situation with correctional officer

Ashley Terrell
·2 min read

‘We were able to get the detention officer out safely,’ said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III

An inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail was shot and killed on Saturday evening by authorities after holding a correctional officer hostage.

KOCO 5 News reported that after 4 p.m., a correctional officer was overpowered by at least one inmate during pill pass and taken hostage in a cell on the 10th-floor pod.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the inmate held the officer in a “hostage position” while holding an object to his neck. Officers then shot and killed the inmate, whose name has not been released.

Read More: New York lawmakers reach deal to legalize marijuana sales

“Lethal force was taken, and the suspect was shot on scene. We were able to get the detention officer out safely,” Johnson said. “Oklahoma City officers were among those who did the lethal force.”

The extent of the officer’s injuries is not known, though it was confirmed that they were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to quickly recover.

“The inmate was able to take his radio and his keys and free many of the other inmates that were on that pod,” said Greg Williams, administrator for the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.

During a press conference, Police Chief Wade Gourley said the department is currently investigating the incident though they didn’t have many details as of Saturday night.

Read More: Guess halts the sale of Black-owned bag brand, Telfar, rip off

On Friday, protestors gathered outside the jail to protests the treatment of inmates and current conditions in the jail. Williams said until further notice, the jail would remain on lockdown.

“We’ll assess that and go through and kind of see how everybody’s doing. We’ll check on everybody and kinda see how they’re doing but typically it’s locked down at night so they can sleep anyway.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Oklahoma County Jail inmate killed after hostage situation with correctional officer appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Diggers and dredgers struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

    Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday around a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway ahead of attempts to refloat it, with two sources saying work had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Diggers were working to remove parts of the canal's bank and expand dredging close to the ship's bow to a depth of 18 metres (19.7 yards), the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News.

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • Dr. Marc Siegel: Potential Wuhan lab COVID-19 origins need to be taken ‘seriously,’ ‘not dismissed’

    Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Former CDC Director’s opinion that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab.

  • Oregon colleges latest to be sued by students over cost of learning during pandemic

    Colleges across US face similar claims from students

  • NIT Finals proof that the time of COVID will be real life ‘Avengers’ ‘Blip’ | Opinion

    Memphis won the NIT championship Sunday in Frisco, proving that COVID won’t change sports.

  • Execs from Snapchat, Verizon, and other top firms explain how 5G could supercharge their industries

    Leaders at several top companies told Insider how the mass rollout of 5G will impact their business - and society as a whole

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN has shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Congresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Nike denies involvement with Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood

    The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it cause also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV. The authorities had pinned their hopes on moving the grounded vessel during hight spring high tides over the weekend. But those hopes were dashed when, according to shipping officials, the 220,000 ton ship moved just two degrees (100 foot) during Saturday night’s refloating attempt. At least 321 other ships are now backed up because of the blockage. Officials are expected to make one last attempts at refloating during high tide on Sunday night before resorting to unloading. A spring tide on Monday is also supposed to raise the canal’s water level as much as 18 inches.

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured

    The victim was at the gas station with his girlfriend when someone in a red car pulled up and opened fire, hitting three people in all, police said.

  • Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne and rallies against her 'outrageous' dismissal from 'The Talk'

    Sharon Osbourne left "The Talk" after a heated on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood when she defended Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle.

  • 2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. The THSD Causeway, a dredger registered in Cyprus, was expected to arrive by Tuesday.