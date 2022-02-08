Oklahoma County Jail reduces triple celling, COVID cases and state inmates

The Oklahoma County jail has made progress in several ongoing areas of concern, including the reduction of triple-celled detainees, COVID-19 cases and inmates awaiting transfer, according to a report by administrators during Monday's jail trust meeting.

The improvements mark progress to the myriad issues faced by the jail trust since it took over operations in July 2020 from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. In the 19 months since assuming control, the group has faced criticism for overpopulation and poor conditions, inmate deaths, failed health inspections, insect infestations, contraband and more.

The jail saw a nearly 85% decrease in triple celling from the beginning of the year, according to data provided by Jail Administrator Greg Williams. At the start of January, 197 cells were being used for triple celling; by Feb. 3 the number had fallen to 30, Williams said.

More: Oklahoma County jail reports first detainee death of the year, investigation underway

Oklahoma County Jail Administrator Greg Williams speaks during a news conference in 2021.

Williams tasked Assistant Administrator William Monday and staff with making repairs and renovations to unused cells in order to reopen them and eliminate triple celling, said Mark Opgrande, communications director for the jail. The process has been ongoing for several months. Repairs include patching holes and painting along with work on security features.

"We just got done finishing the locks," Opgrande said. "Our goal has been to have zero triple cells because we want everyone to have a bed, so that's what we're still aiming for."

Triple celling is another issue the jail has been cited for in recent health inspections and addressed by multiple consultants in recent reports and recommendations to the jail trust and administration.

More: Reports detail ongoing health and safety issues at Oklahoma County Jail

In addition to decreases to triple celling, Williams also reported decreases in the number of detainees awaiting transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The number of inmates sentenced to serve time at a state facility as of Jan. 3 was 147; the number reported Monday was just under half of that.

Story continues

"We transferred 159 people out of the jail during January to the Department of Corrections," Williams said. "Seventy-three are waiting. Again, our goal is to get that down to about 50."

The Oklahoma County jail.

Opgrande said jail administration worked with state facilities to increase the number of transports to twice weekly to reduce the number more quickly. The system will revert back to once weekly transports beginning this month.

"There will always be people that are in the jail awaiting a sentence there, though," Opgrande said. "Everyone in the state is trying to get their inmates to go to DOC, so you just kind of have to wait in line and hopefully we can take as many as we can, every time we can."

Despite issues with COVID-19 shortly after the start of the new year, Opgrande reported significant improvements to the trust Monday. The jail had only one active case among detainees and one active case among staff. On Jan. 3, the jail had 17 employees out on COVID-19 protocols with 79 detainees testing positive.

More: Rise of COVID cases in Oklahoma County impact jail and meetings as courts press on

Opgrande also announced the hiring of Devin Resides as the jail's general counsel and Maj. Brandi Garner as the jail security director. Garner comes to the facility from the Cleveland County jail.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail reports significant improvements