Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies intercept man during mental health crisis at Devon Tower

For two Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies, lunch on Tuesday became a case-study in crisis intervention when a man experiencing a mental health crisis attempted to gain access to the top floor of the Devon Tower.

"You are never really off duty; you are never really unguarded," Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Friday during a news conference.

Deputies Lynwood Smith and Bryan Cornelius said they had just finished dining at the Devon Energy Center when they were alerted by security to a man who had jumped over the turnstile and was heading toward the employee elevators. Authorities said the man, whom The Oklahoman has chosen not to identify, expressed an intent to commit suicide by jumping from the tower's top floor.

Deputies Bryan Cornelius, left, and Lynwood Smith interrupted their lunch at the Devon Tower on Tuesday to intercept a man who said he planned to kill himself.

"We tried to engage him in dialogue, and it became pretty clear that he was suffering from some sort of mental health crisis," Smith said.

The deputies said the man refused to engage with them at all, simply "staring through them" in a "stoic" manner. Smith said the man then darted for one of the elevators as they were waiting for additional deputies to arrive and Cornelius attempted to stop him.

The man struck Cornelius in the face, and a struggle ensued. Smith said he was bitten and his Taser was ripped from his vest. Eventually, with the help of Devon Energy security, the man was handcuffed and detained.

The man passed out, from what authorities identified as a drug overdose, at the Oklahoma County jail and was revived with naloxone and taken to the hospital.

"In the jail he did disclose to me that he was suicidal and he did want to kill himself, and he also repeated that while we were in the hospital," Cornelius said. "He was very adamant that he was going to commit suicide, and I kept reassuring him that we weren't going to let that happen to him."

Smith said deputies later learned the man's family had reported him missing to the Oklahoma City Police Department, but did not know how long he had been missing.

"It shows a lot that he has people out there that love him, that care about him and hopefully he gets the help that he needs and then gets back to his family," Smith said.

Deputies said the man was charged in connection with the incident, and it will be up to the district attorney's office to decide how to proceed on those charges.

The deputies said that the incident was another reminder during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, that responding to mental health calls is a part of their daily duties.

"It's not an uncommon thing for us to deal with it," Smith said. "It's an unfortunate thing."

Johnson said it is important for all law enforcement officers to receive crisis intervention training so they can appropriately respond to mental health situations.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HELLO to 741741. Both services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.

