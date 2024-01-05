Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies seize $1.3 million in fentanyl pills during traffic stop

A pill press can be used to mask fentanyl as other drugs.

A traffic stop led to Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies discovering $1.3 million in pills containing fentanyl, authorities announced Thursday.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III told reporters the discovery was made Dec. 21 when a deputy saw a white Chevy Malibu speeding through a construction zone and making unsafe lane changes near Interstate 35 and Britton Road.

The deputy stopped the driver, Justin Xavier McCrow, 35. McCrow told the deputy the car was rented by his sister, according to Johnson.

The deputy saw a large amount of cash near the center console. McCrow was taken to the deputy’s vehicle while a dog searched the Malibu for drugs.

Johnson said 46,000 fentanyl pills were discovered in a bag.

McCrow is accused in Oklahoma County District Court of trafficking fentanyl, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and unlawful possession of marijuana.

"There is no doubt in my mind that these arrests save lives in our community," Johnson said.

Johnson said the sheriff’s office partners with the Oklahoma City Police Department in helping stem the flow of drug and human trafficking along area interstates.

Johnson said McCrow is from Oklahoma. Investigators are looking into where he was traveling with the drugs allegedly in his possession, but a large amount of clothes, food and drink containers in the vehicle might indicate he was on a long trip, Johnson said.

Fatal overdoses related to fentanyl have risen in recent years across the country.

In 2021, drug overdose death rates involving fentanyl increased by 279% from 5.7 per 100,000 in 2016 to 21.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Association reports that fentanyl-laced pills are largely made by Mexican drug cartels.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. The DEA says just two milligrams of fentanyl, or an amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man accused of transporting $1.3 million in fentanyl pills through Oklahoma