The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Deer Creek area.

Deputies said they are searching for Samantha Jo Ann Barnes after she went missing at around midnight.

Deputies ask anyone with any information to contact their investigators at 405-713-1017.

