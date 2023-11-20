Oklahoma County won't pull from new jail fund to cover expenses, instead uses parking money

Oklahoma County has parked its money woes, at least for now.

Commissioners unanimously adopted Oklahoma County Treasurer Butch Freeman's recent recommendation to transfer $7 million from an account holding parking-related funds into the county's general fund.

The money will be used to help pay the county's ongoing monthly bills between now and the end of the year.

The surplus dollars come from daily and monthly parking fees paid by users of Oklahoma County's two garages immediately north of its courts/office complex downtown.

Before the transfer, the Public Buildings Authority account held $25 million, and the $7 million will be transferred back in mid-January, commissioners were told by Freeman.

"Parking is a lucrative business," Freeman said, after commissioners authorized the transfer as part of their regular Public Buildings Authority meeting on Nov. 15.

Freeman initially proposed using $5 million in funds set aside to build the new county jail to help meet the county's monthly funding needs to support the offices of its eight elected officials (including county commissioners) and its jail.

But he asked commissioners to drop that idea, which they agreed to do Nov. 6.

Why did Oklahoma County have to pull from another source to pay its bills?

The county has a general fund budget this year of about $130.3 million (including a carry-over balance of about $13.4 million), slightly better than what it normally has had available in recent fiscal years.

But its system is not perfect because it does not have a sales tax that provides the county with revenue on a monthly basis.

When the county starts its an annual fiscal year on July 1, what revenues it has available in its general fund are from property taxes paid to the county the previous December and January.

Usually by the following month, the general fund doesn't have enough money available to pay monthly expenses for payroll, health benefits and other routine costs.

County commissioners get past that issue by transferring dollars into the general fund from other county controlled funds that have available cash.

The only dollars the law prohibits commissioners from tapping are those contained in the county's sinking fund, which is used to pay off bond indebtedness and court-related assessments and costs.

With the approval of this week's transfer, Oklahoma County so far has made $29 million of transfers into its general fund during the current fiscal year.

Once property tax revenues begin to arrive next month and in January, commissioners will be asked to approve transfers from the general fund back into the funds that were earlier tapped. State law requires for those funds to be made whole the same fiscal year.

The remainder of the property tax revenue will be distributed to various funds as required, with what remains being used to take care of monthly needs, moving forward, until the process to shift funds has to start again.

Commissioner Myles Davidson reassured constituents Wednesday the county is staying in its lane.

"The 'borrow' word is what everybody gets kind of hung up on," he said. "It is just an accounting principle we use to meet payroll. We are not borrowing money from anyone, not paying interest to anyone and there is not a shortage. This is not a desperation move.

"While I understand we have a small budget, we are fiscally responsible and stay within our means. It is just the normal business of Oklahoma County," Davidson said.

