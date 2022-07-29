Oklahoma couple charged with murdering toddler and burning body to conceal their crime

A Seminole man and his girlfriend have been charged with first-degree murder.

WEWOKA — A Seminole man was charged Friday with first-degree murder, days after a tipster reportedly told police he confessed to killing his 3-year-old son during a whooping.

Also charged with first-degree murder was his girlfriend.

Chad Holden Jennings, 32, and Katherine Louise Penner, 31, were arrested Wednesday after Seminole police discovered the boy's burned remains on property near Bowlegs. The victim was identified as Caleb Jennings.

The father said after his arrest that it was an accident, a Seminole police detective reported in a court affidavit.

Penner said the boy died about two weeks ago while his father was "disciplining" him in a bedroom at their home in Seminole, according to the affidavit. She said she was cooking breakfast.

"She could hear the 'discipline' strikes to Caleb from the kitchen with the door closed," according to the affidavit. "After a period of time, JENNINGS came to the kitchen yelling that Caleb was not breathing."

She said Jennings attempted CPR but never called for medical assistance. She said Caleb was gasping for air during the CPR.

"She described Caleb to have multiple bruises on his legs and stomach," the detective wrote. "PENNER and JENNINGS eventually decided that Caleb was dead. They wrapped his body in his own blue blanket and concealed him in the master bedroom closet floor for approximately 2 days."

She said Jennings later took the body in her pickup to her family's property to burn.

Both also were charged Friday with child abuse, conspiracy and desecration of a human corpse. Bond has been denied.

The tipster, Jeff Coffee, went to police Tuesday after he and a friend visited Jennings at his home in Seminole.

"JENNINGS confessed to them that he had done something that was an 'unforgivable act,'" according to the affidavit. "JENNINGS explained that he 'whooped' Caleb two times which caused Caleb to go limp. JENNINGS claimed to have performed CPR on Caleb for two hours which was unsuccessful."

He described Caleb as being gone and told the visitors he had cremated the body.

Seminole County District Attorney Paul B. Smith invited anyone with information on the case to contact Seminole police or his offices.

"All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," the DA also said in a news release announcing that charges had been filed.

Prosecutors alleged the boy's body was burned July 15 in an effort to conceal the death. Penner initially told police the boy was staying at his former foster parent's house, the detective noted in the affidavit.

Caleb would have turned 4 in November. His mother is in prison for assault, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma couple charged with murdering toddler and burning body