Oklahoma couple plead guilty to burning 3-year-old's body after father beat him to death

WEWOKA — A Seminole man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 3-year-old son during a spanking last year and burning the boy’s dead body with the help of his girlfriend.

As part of his plea agreement, Chad Holden Jennings, 34, who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and desecration of a human corpse, accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His girlfriend, Katherine Louise Penner, 32, pleaded no contest to child abuse, but guilty to conspiracy and desecration of a human corpse. She accepted 37 years in prison as part of her plea agreement.

3-year-old's body burned after 'discipline' incident

Last summer, Seminole police discovered the burned remains of Caleb Jennings on property near Bowlegs.

After his arrest, Chad Jennings said it was an accident, a Seminole police detective reported in a court affidavit.

Penner said the boy died about two weeks earlier while his father was "disciplining" him in a bedroom at their home in Seminole, according to the affidavit. She said she was cooking breakfast.

"She could hear the 'discipline' strikes to Caleb from the kitchen with the door closed," according to the affidavit. "After a period of time, Jennings came to the kitchen yelling that Caleb was not breathing."

She said Jennings attempted CPR but never called for medical assistance. She said Caleb was gasping for air during the CPR.

"She described Caleb to have multiple bruises on his legs and stomach," the detective wrote. "Penner and Jennings eventually decided that Caleb was dead. They wrapped his body in his own blue blanket and concealed him in the master bedroom closet floor for approximately 2 days."

She said Jennings later took the body in her pickup to her family's property to burn.

A tipster went to police after he and a friend visited Jennings at his home in Seminole.

"Jennings confessed to them that he had done something that was an 'unforgivable act,'" according to the affidavit. "Jennings explained that he 'whooped' Caleb two times which caused Caleb to go limp. Jennings claimed to have performed CPR on Caleb for two hours which was unsuccessful."

He described Caleb as being gone and told the visitors he had cremated the body.

Penner initially told police the boy was staying at his former foster parent's house, the detective noted in the affidavit.

Father enters plea agreement: 'I did not want to hurt him'

In his plea agreement, Jennings wrote that on June 27, 2022, he caused Caleb’s death by “unreasonable force” by striking and spanking him with a belt.

Jennings wrote that on July 15, 2022, “we moved C.J.’s body from 1322 Timmons to 148 Old Highway 99 South, Seminole by wrapping his body in his blue blanket and setting the body on fire to incinerate C.J.’s body.”

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Seminole County District Court.

In his plea agreement, Jennings wrote:

"I always wanted to be a good father, but I failed. I will always love my son. I did not want to hurt him, but I know my choices caused his death and I will live with that for the rest of my life. To my family, I’m so sorry. I not only failed him but I failed you too. There are no words to express my remorse. I can only hope that by accepting responsibility it will bring some peace to everyone I have hurt with my actions.”

