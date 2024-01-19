Oklahoma dad who allegedly left daughter to die after crash fled a wreck before, records show

An Oklahoma teen died last week after her father allegedly fled the scene after crashing his vehicle into a street sign.

Elliott Binney, 41, is accused of fleeing the site of a rollover crash that injured his wife and their three children in Bixby on Jan. 11, according to KJRH-2 in Tulsa.

Their daughter, Shelby Binney, 16, died of her injuries at a hospital.

Elliott Binney has not been formally charged. The Oklahoman typically does not name a person before they are charged. Binney, however, is being identified after his name has already been widely dispersed in the media.

Here’s everything we know.

Police: Father crashed car, fled scene as daughter died

News outlets report that Binney drove around 70 mph in the rain and passed multiple cars in a no-passing zone before the crash occurred.

Shelby Binney, a Bixby High School sophomore, was not wearing a seatbelt when her father crashed the family’s SUV, throwing her out of the vehicle upon impact.

Elliott Binney’s wife told the police they’d gotten into an argument moments before the crash.

After the crash, Binney walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a second vehicle, which was able to be tracked electronically, Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told KOKI-23.

Binney was arrested a day later about 47 miles away in Checotah, according to Checotah Chief of Police Darren Glover. Binney appeared to be slurring his words at the time of the arrest in body cam footage, according to news outlets.

When Binney was arrested, he admitted to taking a few drinks before the crash, but police said it was too late to test what his blood alcohol level would have been at the time of the crash. He later claimed an oil slick caused him to run off the road.

According to a video of police discussing Binney's arrest posted by KJRH-2, officers found a bottle of vodka in the second vehicle.

What's next for Elliott Binney?

According to county jail records, Binney was booked on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He was released from Tulsa County Jail after posting $102,100 bond.

Court records show law enforcement had cited Binney for multiple violations since 2002. In 2016, tickets related to reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident were dismissed. In 2002, Binney was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the police reports and will determine what charges, if any, will be filed, according to Katie Keleher, the office's director of Communications and Community Outreach.

According to the Tulsa County Court Clerk, Binney’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police: Oklahoma father left teen daughter to die after rollover crash