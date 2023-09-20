Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez scheduled to be executed Thursday

Anthony Sanchez

Convicted murderer Anthony Sanchez, 44, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

At a 2006 jury trial in Cleveland County, Sanchez was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death a decade earlier of Juli Busken, a 21-year-old dance student who had completed her courses at OU and was preparing to return to her parents' home in Arkansas and enroll in graduate school.

Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted from a Norman apartment complex early Dec. 20, 1996, and raped. She was abducted after driving a friend to the airport.

Under state law, Sanchez had to give up a sample of his DNA when he went to prison in Oklahoma in 2002 for second-degree burglary.

A DNA profile was eventually made from semen stains found on Busken's clothing.

In 2004, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation got a "hit" on the DNA that linked Sanchez to the Busken case.

The odds that match was a mistake are 1 in 200 trillion caucasians, 1 in 20 quadrillion African Americans and 1 in 94 trillion Southwest Hispanics, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his assistants told U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton in a legal brief last week.

Heaton denied Sanchez a stay of execution but directed the death row inmate's former attorneys to turn over 51 boxes of files to his new attorney.

'I am 100% innocent,' Anthony Sanchez wrote in letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Sanchez has maintained his innocence, but he waived his clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

In April, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled 5-0 against Sanchez, who, in a new challenge, claimed his father confessed to Busken’s murder before committing suicide last year.

The OSBI concluded the father was not the killer after conducting more DNA tests in February. The OSBI did the testing after getting a sample of the father's blood from the medical examiner's office, which had investigated his death.

Last week, Sanchez's supporters delivered a handwritten letter from him to the governor's office.

"I am 100% innocent," Sanchez wrote Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Please help me by granting a 60-day reprieve so that my new lawyers can have time to go over my case."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Anthony Sanchez, on death row in Oklahoma, set to be executed Thursday