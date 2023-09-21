Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez executed Thursday at state prison in McAlester

Death penalty activists gather ahead of the execution of Anthony Sanchez at the Governor’s Mansion in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Convicted murderer Anthony Sanchez, 44, was put to death by lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Prison officials said the execution occurred at 10:19 a.m.

Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Juli Busken, a 21-year-old dance student who had completed her courses at OU and was preparing to return to her parents' home in Arkansas and enroll in graduate school.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-minute petition to pause Sanchez's execution.

Anthony Sanchez

Authorities said Busken was raped and shot in the head after being abducted from a Norman apartment complex in 1996. Her body was later found at Lake Stanley Draper southeast of Oklahoma City.

Under state law, Sanchez had to give up a sample of his DNA when he went to prison in Oklahoma in 2002 for second-degree burglary.

A DNA profile was eventually made from semen stains found on Busken's clothing.

In 2004, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation got a "hit" on the DNA that linked Sanchez to the Busken case.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his assistants told U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton in a legal brief last week that the odds that the match was a mistake were 1 in 200 trillion Caucasians, 1 in 20 quadrillion African Americans and 1 in 94 trillion Southwest Hispanics,

Heaton denied Sanchez a stay of execution but directed the death row inmate's former attorneys to turn over 51 boxes of files to his new attorney.

'I am 100% innocent,' Anthony Sanchez wrote in letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Sanchez has maintained his innocence, but he waived his clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

In April, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled 5-0 against Sanchez, who, in a new challenge, claimed his father confessed to Busken’s murder before committing suicide last year.

The OSBI concluded the father was not the killer after conducting more DNA tests in February. The OSBI did the testing after getting a sample of the father's blood from the medical examiner's office, which had investigated his death.

Last week, Sanchez's supporters delivered a handwritten letter from him to the governor's office.

"I am 100% innocent," Sanchez wrote Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Please help me by granting a 60-day reprieve so that my new lawyers can have time to go over my case."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Death row inmate Anthony Sanchez executed Thursday at OK penitentiary