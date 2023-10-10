Oklahoma death row inmate asks judge to allow DNA testing

Oct. 10—An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in November is requesting a federal court to allow new DNA testing on evidence that could prove his claims of self-defense in a 2001 double murder.

Phillip Dean Hancock, 59, is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 30 after a jury found Hancock guilty of the April 27, 2001, murders of Robert Jett Jr., 37, and James Lynch, 58 in Oklahoma City.

"The state intends to carry out Mr. Hancock's death sentence in spite of the facts that physical evidence is available that has never been DNA tested, and that such testing could establish that Plaintiff was acting in self-defense when he shot the decedents," a motion filed by Hancock's attorney's state.

The motion seeks DNA testing of fingernail scrapings, clothing, a wallet, and a letter that was recovered from the scene of the crime "to prove that Jett and Lynch violently assaulted Hancock immediately before, and then while, Hancock shot them in self-defense."

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in July 2022 reversed a district court's ruling denying a hearing on a request for post-conviction DNA testing made by Hancock's attorneys and ordered a hearing to be held.

A district judge denied Hancock's request in August 2022 stating, "even if favorable DNA results were obtained from the subject items, the evidence would not be sufficient to overcome the weight of evidence showing that petitioner's account of self-defense was implausible."

OCCA affirmed the district judge's ruling in May.

Hancock's attorneys argue Hancock was unarmed and went to a residence where Jett and Lynch were at when Hancock was beat with a breakover bar and threatened with a gun to get into a cage before he was held down and beat.

The motion states Hancock managed to get the gun and shot Jett and Lynch.

"As a result of this struggle, Hancock's blood and DNA would likely have gotten under Lynch's fingernails and onto Lynch's clothes, onto Jett's clothes and wallet, which was found on the area of the couch where Hancock was beaten and which appears to have biological stains, and onto a letter found on the breakover bar," the motion states.

A woman at the residence said during trial she could not see the struggle with the state telling jurors there was no physical evidence at the scene that collaborates Hancock's story of self-defense.

The attorneys claim the state's refusal to release the biological evidence for testing violates Hancock's Constitutional rights and ask a federal judge to order the release of the evidence for it to be tested.

"Even if it would still technically be possible to convict Mr. Hancock, however, exculpatory test results would so dramatically alter the evidence that a different outcome would be highly likely," the motion states.

The state has until Oct. 19 to file an answer with a hearing scheduled for Nov. 1 at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City.