Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution

An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency.

Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.

The petition claims that Cole suffers from “profound mental illness and brain damage.” Cole’s attorneys claim that his physical and mental health has suffered during his time in prison.

They also say that Cole can’t walk, can no longer manage his basic hygiene, and is mostly catatonic.

Cole was convicted of killing his infant daughter in Rogers County in 2002. He is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 20.