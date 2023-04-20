Oklahoma denies death row inmate Richard Glossip’s appeal for new trial, despite backing from attorney general

An Oklahoma court on Thursday denied a request for a new trial from Richard Glossip, a death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire of his former boss.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Glossip’s fifth application for post-conviction relief in the case, leaving him few options beyond receiving clemency from the governor to avoid his execution, which is scheduled for May 18.

“This case has been thoroughly investigated and reviewed in numerous appeals,” the court wrote in its ruling.

“His new application provides no additional information which would cause this Court to vacate his conviction or sentence.”

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond petitioned the court for a new trial for Glossip, arguing the state’s key witness, a maintenance man named Justin Sneed, lied about his mental health and drug use.

“This is not to say I believe (Glossip) is innocent,” the official said in a statement at the time. “Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.