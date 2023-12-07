Oklahoma DHS reveals new information on investigation into abuse allegations at Enid facility

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services held a press conference regarding the ongoing investigation into the Greer Center, a treatment facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

DHS Director Deb Shropshire said eight staff members have been fired, the facility administrator has resigned and four more staff members were suspended.

“The details emerging about the allegations are truly horrific to hear, and they’re absolutely unacceptable,” said Shropshire.

The details include patients allegedly being abused, left covered in bruises and, in some cases, waterboarded. Police said all at the hands of former employees.

“We know you trusted the Greer Center with the care of your loved one, and that trust has been violated,” said Shropshire.

So far, six former employees have been arrested.

Police said in one case, staff members allegedly used a bed sheet to choke a client until he passed out and then beat him until he regained consciousness. They also allegedly used food to bribe one patient into beating another.

Three more Greer Center workers charged with abuse

Shropshire said after reports became public, they started making changes.

“Oklahoma Human Services has placed developmental disability services staff, our staff, on site for 24/7 safety monitoring,” said Shropshire.

Employees are also undergoing new training on abuse and neglect.

Shelia Smith said the change has been needed for years. Her son was there for seven years.

“Now there are some really good people there that work with the clients, but there are also some that I wonder how they got their job,” said Smith.

Smith said that in 2021, her son was pushed against the wall by an employee.

She also said her son was very active, but when she saw him in September 2021, he was crying in a wheelchair.

Oklahoma Disability Law Center investigating Greer Center abuse allegations

“They didn’t call and tell me,” said Smith.

Doctors later told her his femur was broken.

“I have nightmares. What if someone pushed my son? What if someone sat down on my son?” said Smith.

News 4 asked about Smith’s case, but nobody got back to us.

In the meantime, the leaders at DHS along with others are left wondering why it took so long for the allegations to surface.

“That is going to be the question that I think we’re all asking for a long time to come,” added Shropshire.

Liberty of Oklahoma contracts with the state and runs the Greer Center.

Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation considers the allegations of abuse of residents by certain former staff at the Greer Center to be intolerable. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of Oklahoma Human Services, Office of Client Advocacy, and the Enid Police Department over the past month. We also appreciate our current dedicated staff members who continue to care for our residents. We continue to evaluate processes and personnel, and reinforce our training and reporting procedures. Additionally, we are working with OHS and OCA on their investigations to ensure we are protecting the safety and well-being of our residents. Sue Nayda, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation

