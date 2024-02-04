Service Oklahoma drive test center opens for teen drivers hungry for licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The new dedicated Dive Test Center in Oklahoma City is open for new drivers hungry for their license.

“I didn’t wait at all,” said Deborah Hutcherson.

“It was fast, yeah,” said Jose Zapata.

Service Oklahoma’s new Drive Test Center is located near SW 74th & Walker.

It’s a pilot center. If all goes well, you could see more pop up across the state.

News 4 has told you about teens and their parents waiting in long lines outside Service Oklahoma offices to get their license.

“We just want to get this process done and it should be efficient and it’s just not,” Chris Branscum told News 4 back in July.

Branscum and his son started lining up at 5:20 a.m. in Broken Arrow. The line was already deep.

“Probably 150 plus,” said Branscum. “I would say we were about 40th in line.”

These new test centers hope to ease those lines.

“It’s tailored for teens getting their license,” said Britnee Joyner with Service Oklahoma. “They’re able to scan a QR code and join the waitlist and then they can come right here when it’s their designated time to be seen and take their drive test.”

Jose Zapata and his mom, Daisy Hurtado, were expecting a long wait.

“We were definitely dreading that,” said Hurtado.

They were relieved after learning about this test center.

“They were like, ‘There’s no really nobody there.’ She was like, ‘You will go and they will get you in pretty fast,'” said Hurtado.

After a quick vehicle inspection, Zapata was off. He returned 15 minutes later.

“I passed,” he said.

Zapata got his document stating his credentials were on their way, then posed for a picture at the selfie wall, before heading out.

“Where’s the first place you’re going to go?” asked News 4.

“Probably pick up my friends and like, go to the mall,” he replied.

While it’s tailored for teens, Service Oklahoma said they won’t turn away an adult also needing a test, like Deborah Hutcherson.

“I just passed my driving test,” said Hutcherson. “I’m getting it reinstated.”

Service Oklahoma said between this new test center and new check-in systems, wait times are down 64%. The average wait time in December was 13 minutes.

