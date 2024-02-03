Oklahoma earthquake felt in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Did you hear a loud rumbling Friday night? It may have been an earthquake in central Oklahoma that was reportedly felt as far north as Topeka.

According to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma at 11:34 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. The USGS reports two additional but less intense earthquakes occurred within the next hour, centered near the same location.

Many residents in Topeka and the surrounding area took to social media to report they had felt the first quake.

Central Oklahoma has experienced multiple earthquakes in recent weeks. In mid-January, the USGS confirmed eight earthquakes occurred within hours in the Oklahoma City area.

If you felt Friday’s earthquake, you can report it to the USGS online.

