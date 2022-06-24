How will Oklahoma enforce and prosecute the abortion ban?

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that allows each individual state to create their own abortion laws.

Oklahoma is one of the 13 “trigger ban” states, meaning it has laws against abortions that are ready to be enforced. As of this morning, abortions are outlawed in Oklahoma from the moment of conception.

Performing abortions in Oklahoma is now a criminal offense, which can have a penalty of two to five years in prison, unless the mother’s life is in danger. That is the only exception.

Now, District Attorneys across Green Country are looking into how to prosecute these cases.

Muscogee County District Attorney, Larry Edwards said, “I learned of the decision this morning and have been listening to the news commentary all morning. Our office will review the U.S Supreme Court decision, Oklahoma law, and will met with and advise our law enforcement partners throughout District 28. It is my duty to follow the law, and I intend to do just that.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has also weighed in.

“Every case which comes before the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has its origins from a law enforcement investigation. We review those alleged facts with the law to determine whether there is a reasonable probability of a conviction. A filing decision is made at that time – whether it is a burglary allegation, a crime of violence allegation or any other alleged crime. It is inappropriate to engage in a speculative discussion on alleged facts which have not been presented to our office for review. We will continue to adhere to the principals and standards upon which our office is obligated to follow.”

Oklahoma Attorney General, John O’Connor, certified the Supreme Court overruling and said, “I will take all necessary actions within my authority to ensure Oklahoma law is enforced and the interests of the State and its people are protected.”