Oklahoma executes Gilbert Postelle

Feb. 17—McALESTER, Okla. — A man convicted of killing four people in 2005 offered no final words before being executed Thursday.

Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, showed no signs of struggle, but a single tear rolled from his eye shortly before execution officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m. Feb. 17 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

"Today's events and the circumstances that led to it have affected many people, especially the family of the victims," said Scott Crow, Oklahoma's prisons director.

Postelle, 35, was convicted of fatally shooting James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright on Memorial Day 2005 outside a mobile home in southeast Oklahoma City. He received a death sentence for two of the murders.

Shelli Milner, Swindle's sister, said during a press conference Thursday that the execution didn't "end anyone's suffering" or bring closure for the family.

"What people don't understand is, it's never over for the families of the victims," Milner said.

She said Postelle's death gave her "more peace than yesterday," and wished the family of Paul Howell got the same opportunity. Julius Jones was convicted of killing Howell before his death sentence was commuted just hours before his scheduled execution.

Milner said the victims' families continue to grieve.

"I will miss my brother every day for the rest of my life," Milner said. "Amy's family will weep for her. Life has never been the same for them because of this monster."

Postelle, his brother, his father and another man used assault rifles and shot 59 times in a "blitz attack" targeting Swindle because they believed he caused a motorcycle accident that injured Postelle's father. Evidence showed Postelle, who was 19 at the time, chased the fleeing Wright and Alderson and shot them in the back with a rifle.

During his December clemency hearing, Postelle said he had suffered from a methamphetamine addiction since he was 12 and didn't remember much from that "horrible day" because he was high on meth. He told parole board members, "I do understand that I'm guilty and I accept that" before saying he's changed.

Postelle's brother, David, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Their father, Brad, was declared incompetent to stand trial due to injuries from the accident, and he died in 2011.

Crow described the execution as being conducted according to protocol "without complications," and taking about 13 minutes.

"I believe the last couple of executions have been very smooth, and I believe this one was in line with previous executions," Crow said. "Postelle was without comment and was very amenable through the process and very cooperative."

Five media members selected to witness the execution said Postelle did not exhibit signs of struggle observed in previous Oklahoma executions.

Sean Murphy, with the Associated Press, said Postelle didn't offer last words, but did look through the glass window separating the exception chamber from the witness room before receiving a sedative. The Frontier Executive Editor Dylan Goforth said the sedative seemed to take effect more quickly than he witnessed during previous executions.

Oklahoma ended a six-year moratorium on executions in October 2021 with the lethal injection of death row inmate John Marion Grant. Media witnesses said Grant convulsed and vomited on the gurney before his death.

Defense attorneys for several death row inmates have argued midazolam — one part of Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection protocol — is not appropriate, and challenged the constitutionality of Oklahoma's lethal injections protocol.

Bigler Stouffer became the oldest inmate ever executed in Oklahoma in two months ago. The lethal injection of Donald Grant last month was the first execution in America this year. Media witnesses said Stouffer and Donald Grant did not exhibit signs of struggle.

Autopsies for two inmates Oklahoma executed could become evidence in a federal trial later this month challenging the constitutionally of the state's lethal injections. Medical examiner's reports show John Grant and Stouffer had excess fluid in their lungs — or pulmonary edema, which can cause trouble breathing and the sensation of drowning.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen did not witness the execution, but performed an autopsy on John Grant and concluded he more than likely "experienced conscious pain and suffering."

Dr. Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist who witnessed John Grant's execution, testified vomiting was expected from someone "who has a significant amount of food and fluid in his stomach, is strapped down supine on a gurney and injected with a drug which quickly produces unconsciousness." Yen also testified the convulsions indicated an obstructed airway and were not purposeful.

A federal district judge in Oklahoma City denied a stay for Postelle and Donald Grant because they weren't likely to succeed on claims that the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol subjects inmates to unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Federal appellate judges wrote the two men "failed to show the district court's factual findings were clearly erroneous, or that the district court committed legal error in reaching its conclusions." The U.S. Supreme Court also denied the stays.

An ODOC press release states Postelle's last meal included 20 chicken nuggets with ranch, BBQ and honey mustard, three large fries with ketchup, one crispy chicken sandwich, one large cola, and one caramel frappe.

Crow said Postelle received his last meal at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, and he declined to have a spiritual adviser present during the execution.

