Oklahoma executes James Coddington

Aug. 25—Oklahoma executed James Coddington at 10:16 a.m. Thursday in the first lethal injection since a federal trial over the state's protocol.

Coddington was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale at an Oklahoma County residence.

Hale had befriended Coddington when they worked together at an auto parts shop in Choctaw for about three years.

Coddington testified he was on drugs when he robbed six convenience stores in three days leading up to Hale's murder.

Prosecutors said Coddington asked Hale to loan him money for more drugs, Hale refused, and Coddington beat him in the head with a hammer.

Oklahoma Attorney General John Connor's office said Hale's death had "an immeasurable ripple effect" and his family waited 25 years for justice.

"Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family," the AG's office said in a release two hours before the execution.