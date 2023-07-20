Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman

Jemaine Cannon speaks during his clemency hearing for before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wed. June 7, 2023. Photo Provided by Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

Oklahoma on Thursday carried out the execution of convicted murderer Jemaine Cannon.

Cannon was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:13 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was 51.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Cannon of murdering Sharonda White Clark, a 20-year-old mother of two, in 1995 at her Tulsa apartment after escaping from an Oklahoma Department of Corrections community work center in southwest Oklahoma.

Prior to his escape, Cannon was serving a 15-year sentence for a 1990 attack on an 18-year-old woman who spurned his advances.

That woman was beaten in the head with an iron, a toaster and a hammer, and left permanently disfigured.

Clark’s body was discovered Feb. 5, 1995. She was reported missing after she failed to pick her children up from a daycare center. Her injuries included three stab wounds in the neck from a butcher knife. Her carotid artery was severed, and her jugular vein was cut.

Authorities captured Cannon two days later in Flint, Michigan.

His case drew anger from former Gov. Frank Keating, who at the time blasted the state Corrections Department classification system that allowed Cannon to serve his 15-year sentence for a violent crime in a community setting.

After entering the prison system, Cannon was assigned to a minimum-security prison. Two years later, he was assigned to the Walters Community Work Center.

Corrections officials acknowledged that Cannon should have been at a higher security level but said space in such facilities already was filled.

Investigators said Cannon had been staying with Clark since his escape from the Walters work center.

In June, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for Cannon.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who urged the board to deny clemency, called Clark’s murder “shocking” and a “horrific loss.”

“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer," Drummond said in a statement Thursday. "My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her.”

Cannon's execution was the second in Oklahoma this year. It was the ninth execution in Oklahoma since the state resumed the practice in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma death row inmate Jemaine Cannon executed