Oklahoma executes man despite recommendations from state’s parole board

Oklahoma executed a 50-year-old man on Thursday despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

James Coddington died after receiving a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The time of death was 10:16 a.m. CT, according to Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow.

Coddington was the fifth inmate in Oklahoma to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year. He was sentenced for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw, about 15 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors said that Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to loan him $50 to buy cocaine.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole voted 3-2 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington.

During an emotional clemency hearing, Coddington’s attorney, Emma Rolls, told the five-member panel that his history of alcohol and drug abuse stems from a troubled childhood, which began when his father would put whiskey into his baby bottles.

Stitt, a Republican, rejected Coddington’s petition for clemency.

“After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington,” his office said in a statement.

His rejection angered the chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, the Rev. Don Heath, who said that “there is no mercy or forgiveness” in the governor’s heart.

“Stitt’s statement does not give a reason for his denial — it simply states that a jury convicted Coddington of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death,” Heath said Wednesday in a statement.

On Thursday, the group tweeted that Coddington “was killed by the state of Oklahoma at 10:16 a.m.,” calling it an “unconscionable act of killing a person to prove that killing is wrong.”

Earlier this week, former Oklahoma Department of Corrections director, Justin Jones, wrote an opinion piece for The Oklahoman urging the governor to commute his sentence to life without parole.

Noting that Coddington arrived on Oklahoma’s death row 25 years ago as a drug addict whose addiction began when he was a child, Jones wrote that his story is one of a “remarkable transformation,” and it wouldn’t be “in the best interests of the state of Oklahoma to execute someone who manifests such redemption.”

There are currently 42 inmates on death row in Oklahoma, according to the state’s Department of Corrections — with 25 other executions scheduled through the end of 2024, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), a nonprofit that focuses on analysis and information on issues concerning capital punishment.

A DPIC review of the 98 executions in the U.S. carried out from 2017 through 2021 found that “nearly 85% of those executed had evidence of one or more of the following significant impairments: serious mental illness; brain injury, developmental brain damage, or an IQ in the intellectually disabled range; and chronic serious childhood trauma, neglect, and/or abuse.”

According to the organization, Coddington experienced “poverty, trauma, and abuse from the time he was born.” He also had “severe mental illness and drug addiction,” and expressed profound remorse for killing a friend and co-worker “while in the throes of a crack-cocaine binge.”

During his clemency hearing, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and told them that he was a different man.

“I’m clean, I know God, I’m not ... I’m not a vicious murderer,” Coddington told the five-member board. “If this ends today with my death sentence, OK.”

