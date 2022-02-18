Oklahoma executes man for his role in 2005 quadruple slaying

Oklahoma has executed Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. He received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

