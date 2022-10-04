Oklahoma father sentenced to 35 years for sexually abusing 2 daughters for 10 years

An Oklahoma man who authorities said sexually abused two of his daughters for about 10 years was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison.

Keith Duane Parnell, of Pryor — a city of 10,000 about 45 miles east of Tulsa — was convicted earlier this year for repeatedly abusing the two girls.

Authorities said that the abuse started when the victims were around the age of 5. However, an investigation only began years later, after one of the daughters shared details of their harrowing ordeal in an August 2020 Facebook post.

The post was seen by a detective with the Pryor Police Department, who then started looking into the allegations.

Both victims were adults at that time.

In March, a federal jury found Parnell guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford sentenced Parnell to 35 years behind bars, calling his acts “a terrible violation of his duty to care for and protect his children.”

Prosecutors said that the two victims struggled to cope with the abuse they endured from their father.

Neither victim knew that the other was also being abused — and they both hoped that by enduring the abuse, they were protecting their siblings.

The victims described Parnell as a good father who was trusted and was always “nice about the sexual abuse.” But according to prosecutors, for about a decade the abuse “escalated and included Parnell repeatedly forcing the victims to perform oral sex on him and also penetrating the victims’ genitals with his penis and fingers,” authorities said in a news release.

Both victims attempted suicide when they were teenagers.

“This 35-year sentence should send a clear message to child sexual predators that law enforcement officials will aggressively pursue offenders, even when victims disclose years after sexual abuse occurs,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Pryor Police Department. Parnell will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.