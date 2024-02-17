Oklahoma Forest Service prepping for wildfire season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Forestry Service along with NOAA National Weather Service discussed preparations ahead of wildfire season.

The Oklahoma Forestry Service responded to 536 wildfires last year burning more than 47,000 acres.

The good news is last year was one of the least active years for wildfires in Oklahoma, but officials say 2024 could paint a different picture.

“You get 60, 70 mph winds that a fire travels that fast, seconds count, right, you can’t delay,” said Ken Graham, Director of NOAA National Weather Service.

Preparations are underway for 2024’s wildfire season, and a key component is being positioned in high risk areas ahead of time.

“It used to be one day ahead, now we’re three to five to seven days ahead,” said Mark Goeller, Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services. “We can see where the biggest impact from our local weather systems are going to play out and we’re able to pre-position our firefighting resources nearest to where those impacts will be.”

“Every second counts” was a phrase uttered throughout the day on Friday, highlighting the importance of response time, using satellites to help.

“That’s done from 22,000 miles in space, and the accuracy is pretty unbelievable,” Goeller said. “They broadcast that fire location to us, to Oklahoma Forestry Service, as well as a number of other entities. Once we have that information in hand and get that out, we can notify local fire departments so that they can begin a response quicker.”

Satellite advancements are one major factor, but they are also looking to add more resources to combat the heat.

“This April, we’re going to roll out an experimental heat risk to every one of our weather forecast offices across the country,” Graham said. “We can have the tools to be able to highlight some of the risk associated with heat, especially beneficial urban areas, urban heat islands, vulnerable populations.”

Both men say they are expecting more wildfires this year, so they are currently in the process of doing several prescribed burns treating approximately 12,000 acres.

