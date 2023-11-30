Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence opens applications for Boren Mentoring Initiative

Nov. 30—OKLAHOMA CITY — New and existing Oklahoma mentoring programs that serve students in grades K-12 can now apply for Boren Mentoring Initiative Grants from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

The foundation offers two types of grants. Organizations and programs in their first three years of operation can apply for start-up grants of $3,000, while existing mentoring programs are eligible for $1,500 opportunity grants to help fund programming, training, materials or other needs that advance excellence in mentoring. There will be two start-up grants and six opportunity grants available for the 2024 grant cycle.

"We are so excited to be able to offer these grants to promote quality mentoring," said Lauren Dow, manager of the Boren Mentoring Initiative. "Past grant recipients have used these funds in a variety of incredible ways, whether it's peer-to-peer mentoring, virtual tutoring services or pairing students with community role models as mentors. We're looking forward to seeing what innovative ideas our applicants present this year."

To be eligible, programs must serve K-12 age children in Oklahoma. Preference is given to organizations that work in partnership with local public schools. Programs must also conduct background checks on all mentors, agree to report quantitative and qualitative outcomes, and provide proof of 501©3 status or proof of an agreement with a local public school district or other qualified 501©3 umbrella organization.

The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15, 2024. Applications are available at OFE.org.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages excellence in Oklahoma's public schools. The foundation's David and Molly Boren Mentoring Initiative promotes the growth and development of quality mentoring programs in Oklahoma.

For more information, contact Hayley Riggs McGhee, Communications Director Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

405-236-0006; hmcghee@ofe.org