Oklahoma Gas and Electric, Public Service Co. prepare extra staff, supplies for winter storm

Oklahoma's two biggest electric utilities are preparing for this week's weather by putting additional field workers on call in attempts to reassure consumers power will be available during the coming storm.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric, which serves 863,000 customers across Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas, is pre-staging more than 3,000 of its employees and contractors across its service area to support restoration efforts that might be necessary because of downed lines that are taken out by ice-covered trees or vehicle accidents that knock down poles.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, which serves 562,000 customers across northeast, southeast and southwest Oklahoma, said it is staging more than 2,000 additional workers, including 800 of its own employees, to response areas that will serve its Tulsa, Lawton and McAlester districts.

PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said it is bringing in workers from as far away as Florida to help meet potential needs.

Winter storm preparations announced as scrutiny continues

Both utilities also announced their power plants are ready for the coming storm.

Their statements reflect their sensitivity to continued intense scrutiny they and other electric and natural gas utilities face as fallout continues from a winter storm nearly a year ago that plunged Oklahoma into a deep freeze for about two weeks.

The storm, which impacted most of the central United States, created a huge demand for natural gas, a fuel typically used by most power providers to generate electricity during winter months.

The demand caused the fuel's price to dramatically spike, leaving customers of both electric and natural gas utilities in Oklahoma alone responsible for paying about $4.5 billion of excessive fuel costs, an expense passed through to them under Oklahoma law.

If a request made by the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to sell bonds to take care of about $760 million in OG&E's extraordinary costs passes legal muster, a typical residential customer for that utility will be required to pay an extra $2.12 monthly over 28 years to retire his or her share of those expenses.

PSO has a similar request pending before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which proposes a $688 million bond sale to recover $675.2 million in extraordinary costs over a 20-year period. If regulators and courts ultimately approve its plan, the average PSO residential customer will pay an extra $4.06 per month.

Some power providers, particularly ones operating in Texas, also are getting attacked by critics for either choosing to have some power generating facilities offline for maintenance or for having others fail because they weren't adequately prepared to operate in freezing conditions.

PSO said its this week it has adequate fuel supplies available to meet its expected needs for this coming storm, adding its supplies are locked-in at a price that won't fluctuate based upon market demands.

A spokesperson for OG&E added it also is stocked up on materials and supplies that might be needed to replace downed lines.

Previously, representatives of both utilities have made presentations to the corporation commission detailing steps they have taken to prepare their power plants for cold weather operations this winter.

Tools to keep track of OKC power outages

Both utilities are urging customers to use various tools they offer to keep abreast of ongoing efforts to keep services operational during the storm.

OG&E asks its customers to remain weather aware, to check road conditions before traveling, to prepare vehicle emergency kits, and to pre-charge all of their mobile devices.

It asks customers to call 800-522-6870 when they lose electrical service or see downed power lines, and to stay away from those lines and anything they are touching to stay safe.

It also offers its customers a myOGEalerts service that can provide them with outage information by text, email, and/or phone and maintains a page where customers can see where outages are happening in real-time.

PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said it is coordinating with local emergency management authorities as it continues to monitor the forecast.

He said customers can phone 888-218-3919, visit psoklahoma.com/contact, use the utility's mobile reporting app (available through the App Store or Google Play) or visit psoklahoma.com/outages/report/ to inform it about power interruptions and downed lines. PSO also maintains an outage page customers can monitor in real time.

It too asks customers to stay away from downed lines and from crews sent to repair those issues in order to protect everyone's safety.

Both utilities also reminded their customers they can only restore power to blacked out homes and businesses in cases where electric service entrances to the structures are in good working order.

In cases where the service entrances have been pulled away from structures or damaged in some other way, it is the customer's responsibility to have the equipment repaired before services can be restored.

Business Writer Jack Money covers Oklahoma’s energy and agricultural beats for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com. Contact him at jmoney@oklahoman.com. Please support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by subscribing to The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC weather: Oklahoma power companies prepare for winter storm