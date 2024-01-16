Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt again calls Legislature into special session to talk tax cuts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs an executive order in 2023. He called Tuesday for a special legislative session to consider tax relief.

For the second time since last September, Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Oklahoma Legislature into a special session to talk about taxes. The governor made the call just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Stitt is seeking a .25% reduction in the personal income tax.

“From day one, I’ve called on the Legislature to give Oklahomans a much deserved tax cut," the governor said in a media statement about the call. "With record-breaking savings and a strong economic outlook, there's not time like the present to deliver a pay raise to all Oklahomans. Let’s get this across the finish line before we head into regular session."

While the governor has continued to advocate for tax cuts, the Republican-controlled state Senate said last fall that big cuts like those proposed by the governor could cause future problems.

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said the governor's move was political stunt calling for another wasteful special session. "The Governor’s call for a Special Session to cut income taxes is just his latest political stunt, and it is not a genuine attempt to lower costs for Oklahoma families," Munson said in a media statement. "We have not even completed our agency budget hearings to gain a comprehensive understanding of our state's fiscal picture, including the potential loss of federal dollars post-Covid."

Lawmakers, Munson said, will have four months beginning Feb. 5 to deliberate fiscal and policy ideas. "Our job as legislators is to work through these important issues, as we are called to do every year," she said. "Instead, the Governor is asking us to waste time and taxpayer dollars by throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. It is unwise and fiscally irresponsible to ask the Legislature to haphazardly cut revenue."

Stitt countered that the Board of Equalization delivered good news at the end of 2023, demonstrating strong fiscal practices that confirmed the state's predictions for 2024 and a bright outlook for 2025.

"With $5.4 billion in savings, a strong economy, and fiscally conservative policies, Oklahoma is well-positioned to reduce the personal income tax burden on all four million Oklahomans," the governor's statement said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

