Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reduces Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison, no parole

Gov. Kevin Stitt has spared the life of high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones.

Following a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, Stitt on Thursday granted clemency to Jones, reducing the inmate's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole," Stitt said in a statement.

As a condition of granting clemency, Stitt ordered that Jones shall never be eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon, or parole for the rest of his life.

Stitt's decision veers from the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation to reduce Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Under that scenario, Jones would have immediately been eligible for parole on his murder conviction.

The governor's decision means Jones' execution, set for Thursday, is cancelled. Stitt announced his decision mere hours before the scheduled start of the execution.

Stitt's decision to grant clemency marks a partial win for a diverse group of Jones activists and supporters who have proclaimed the inmate was wrongfully convicted in the murder of Edmond man Paul Howell. Jones has spent nearly 20 years on death row.

However, those who have proclaimed Jones is innocent are unlikely to be entirely satisfied with Stitt's decision to keep him locked behind bars.

Jones' attorney praised the governor for blocking the execution, but said she had hoped Stitt would have granted her client the possibility of parole.

“Governor Stitt took an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man," said attorney Amanda Bass. "While we had hoped the Governor would adopt the Board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has prevented an irreparable mistake.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said he knows Stitt made what he believes to be the right decision, and said he appreciates the governor stipulated that Jones never be released from prison.

However, O'Connor said that he's still convinced of Jones' guilt.

"(W)e are greatly disappointed that after 22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate Judges, the work of the investigators, prosecutors, jurors and the trial Judge have been set aside," O'Connor said in a statement. "A thorough review of the evidence confirms Julius Jones' guilt in this case and that the death penalty was warranted."

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater declined to comment on Stitt's decision, saying he wished to talk first with members of Paul Howell's family.

Stitt personally called the Howell family Thursday morning to let them know his decision about 30 minutes before they planned to leave for the execution. Stitt met with members of the Howell family while he was deliberating on the clemency decision.

Jones was set to be executed for the 1999 fatal shooting of Howell, an Edmond insurance executive, during a carjacking. Jurors chose the death penalty as punishment at a 2002 trial.

Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, right, speaks to the Pardon and Parole Board during his clemency hearing Nov. 1.

Jones has maintained he is innocent, claiming his co-defendant shot and killed Howell and pinned the slaying on him.

A growing number of supporters have also proclaimed Jones' innocence and begged Stitt to grant clemency. Millions signed a petition in support of Jones after ABC in 2018 aired a documentary about his innocence claims.

Prosecutors have disputed Jones' claims of innocence, saying the trial showed clear evidence of his guilt and the campaign to free him is based on misinformation.

The Pardon and Parole Board this month recommended Jones' life be spared. In a 3-1 vote, the board recommended Jones' sentence be reduced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Stitt had the option to adopt, modify or reject the parole board's recommendation. He also could have issued an execution stay that would have given him more time to consider the recommendation.

Two of the three parole board members Stitt has appointed recommended the governor grant Jones clemency. The third, Scott Williams recused himself from the vote.

Stitt previously told reporters he would meet with members of the Howell family and prosecutors and defense attorneys on the case before making a decision.

He also said he would carefully consider the board's recommendation.

"It certainly is something that's weighing on me, and it's something that I prayerfully consider," Stitt said in September, after the board recommended Jones' sentence be commuted. "I have to faithfully execute my job as governor, and this is something that I don't take lightly."

It is rare for an Oklahoma governor to grant clemency, having only been approved four times in the state's history.

Former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry, a Democrat, granted clemency to three death row inmates. Former Gov. Frank Keating granted clemency just once.

Dating back to when Keating was in office, Oklahoma governors have denied clemency at least nine times.

Oklahoma has one of the nation's busiest death chambers.

Before Stitt, the state carried out more than 100 executions under the previous three governors' combined 24 years in office.

Staff writer Nolan Clay contributed to this report.

