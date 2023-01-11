Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shakes up Board of Education, replaces 4 of 6 members

Gov. Kevin Stitt reshuffled the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Tuesday, replacing four of the six appointed members of the board.

Donald Burdick, an oil and gas CEO, replaces Carlisha Bradley, who is a charter school and nonprofit executive.

Marla Hill, a home education teacher, will be the appointed board member representing Congressional District 3. She replaces Trent Smith, who was appointed to the Congressional District 5 seat because of redistricting.

Smith, a Yukon businessman, replaces Jennifer Monies on the Board of Education. Monies is a vice president of public relations for Saxum and board president for Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, the advocacy group formerly led by new state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters. By virtue of his elected position, Walters now also serves on the state Board of Education.

Stitt also replaced Brian Bobeck, a lubricant industry account manager, with Kendra Wesson, owner of an accounting firm.

And finally, the governor appointed pharmacist Suzanne Reynolds to serve as the board's at-large representative. That seat was formerly held by Realtor and Oklahoma Republican Party officer Estela Hernandez.

Also on Tuesday, Stitt announced replacements on the Veterans Commission:

Brett Martin replaces Jerry Ball.

Ted Perry replaces Jerletta Pandos.

Daniel Orr will replace Gary Miles.

Bill Kokendofer has been relieved from the commission. His replacement was not announced.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaces 4 of 6 Board of Education members